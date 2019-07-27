Building permits issued in Dubuque County in June with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family homes-detached
- North Cascade Road Developers LLC, 2164 Creek Wood Drive, $460,000.
Single-family homes-attached
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1490 Autumn Ridge Lane, $260,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1492 Autumn Ridge Lane, $260,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3457 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3459 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
- Royal Oaks Development Corp., 8601 Silver Oaks Drive, $3,000,000.
Additions and alterations and conversions-non-residential and non-housekeeping
- Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., $2,000,000. Reconstruct retaining wall on Cox Street.
- Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, $855,350. Renovation of eight existing restroom/shower rooms.
- Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency, 1015 Cedar Cross Road, $87,085. Shelter for communication equipment.
- Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency, 2375 Roosevelt St., $203,917. Shelter for communication equipment.
- 900 Schaumburg LLC, 3450 Dodge St., $80,000. Interior buildout for Sports Clips.
- Menard Inc., 5300 Dodge St., $150,000. Structural modifications of an existing lumber storage building.
- Menard Inc., 5300 Dodge St., $55,000. Expansion of the existing yard security gatehouse.
- Plaza 20 Inc. — JoAnn, 2600 Dodge St., $955,859. Interior buildout for new fabric store.