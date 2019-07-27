PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Luke Peters, Platteville’s parks and recreation director, presented a new vision for the city’s parks system during a Common Council meeting this week.
The 2019 Parks and Recreation Master Plan outlines five broad goals and 63 specific initiatives. Council members will vote on the plan at their next meeting.
“You don’t need to plan now,” council President Barbara Daus said. “You need implementors.”
The city’s Parks, Forestry and Recreation Committee began seeking public input for the new plan in December 2017.
The estimated cost of the initiatives is $1.9 million. About $735,500 of the proposed efforts have been marked high priority.
Projects will be completed as the budget allows, with funds obtained largely through the city’s capital improvement fund, grants and private fundraising.
A $100,000 contingency?
Peters said most of the cost estimates are probably on the high side. But the projected expenses associated with the biggest item on the agenda — a new Legion Park event center — likely underestimate the actual cost.
At the time the plan was written, the project was estimated at $650,000. However, a local committee supporting the project has raised $750,000.
Peters said if he could rewrite the plan, that line item would read $1.01 million to reflect the increased scope of the project.
Committee members this week asked for the city to provide an additional $100,000 for the project. The money would come through park impact fees and a trust fund dedicated for a pair of local parks.
“This $100,000 will enable us to sign the contracts and put the building up for sure,” committee Chairwoman Sheri Engelke said.
She said she saw the money as a “contingency,” to be used only if truly needed to finish the project.
Council Member Robin Cline asked when committee members would decide whether to use the $100,000. Peters and Engelke struggled to provide a definitive timeline and said the money would be used if fundraising efforts fall short.
Council members unanimously supported the request. Officials said unspent money will return to the city for use throughout the rest of the park.
Indoor gym
The plan reflects findings from a 105-participant community survey, Peters said. Some projects include new soccer fields and expanded campgrounds.
The survey also showed demand for an indoor gymnasium, which is not in the master plan. Peters said indoor recreation space is needed, but it would cost millions of dollars.
A low priority in the plan is the expenditure of $60,000 to acquire properties adjacent to the O.E. Gray Professional Learning Center, which could serve as the site for an indoor gym.
Peters said building an indoor gym in coming years is unlikely, but the Legion Park event center effort dissuades him from ruling it out entirely.
“If the community really feels strongly enough, they’re willing to contribute toward something,” Peters said.