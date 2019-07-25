A U.S. lawmaker from Dubuque is doing her best to ensure that river levees stay dry by making them eligible for a piece of a federally funded pie.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, this week introduced the Levee Rehabilitation Improvements Act. The bipartisan legislation would allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to weigh the potential impact on river navigation when doling out funds to repair or reinforce levees and floodwalls.
Finkenauer told the Telegraph Herald that the bill primarily will benefit groups — notably farmers — that depend on the Mississippi River as a means to move freight.
“It’s not even about the locations (where levee breaches occur) themselves,” she said. “It’s more about what this ends up costing folks in the First (Congressional) District, our farmers and our producers who can’t move their goods by barge.”
Forty-one levees over-topped during the flooding this year throughout the Midwest. Nearly all of these levees were not located on federal land, which meant that mitigation efforts require jumping through multiple regulatory and funding hoops.
Currently, requests for levee repair funding are weighed using a simple formula based on a cost-benefit analysis. But that math doesn’t include the potential economic hardships that could result when damaged or over-topped levees shut down or delay river traffic.
Craig Recker, president of the Dubuque County chapter of the Iowa Farm Bureau, said evidence of the river’s significance to the agriculture industry is ample. While broken levees weren’t the challenge locally — though they were a problem downriver — high water levels hit farmers in the pocketbook.
“This spring when the river was closed, we had a tough time getting fertilizer around here,” said Recker. “The prices went way up.”
Rather than arriving via the Mississippi, fertilizer was distributed via trucks — a far costlier endeavor.
“The river’s very important to agriculture,” Recker said. “You’ve got to have the locks and the levees.”
Plus, grains and crops are shipped on the river. Taking away that option to transport product is a gut-punch to producers who operate on narrow margins.
“With the river being high for as long as it was, there’s guys who had soybeans sold that they couldn’t deliver,” Recker said.
Finkenauer said her bill is “looking at it holistically” by ensuring that a smaller town that can’t qualify for federal funding “isn’t going to stall progress from people trying to sell their goods.”
“It’s just something that honestly should have been done a while ago,” she said. “This is a pretty straightforward fix to it.”