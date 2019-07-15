During an interactive appearance Sunday afternoon in Dubuque, Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet tackled everything from health care solutions to the decaying state of American democracy.
About 25 people gathered at Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., to hear Bennet, a former businessman and school superintendent who now serves as a U.S. senator representing Colorado.
Bennet put health care front-and center, speaking candidly about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis.
“What I learned from that whole process was how lucky I was to have insurance and to have a primary care doctor,” he said.
Bennet expressed support for universal health care, but he said the Medicare for all approach championed by many of his opponents for the party’s nomination is not the best route to get there.
“What is going to get us there is giving Americans a choice for their family, to buy a public option or to stay with the insurance that they have,” Bennet said.
Bennet spoke for about 15 minutes before engaging the audience in a prolonged question-and-answer question.
Jan Geertsema, of Peosta, Iowa, applauded Bennet for the back-and-forth nature of his event.
“I really appreciated the dialogue,” Geertsema said.
Pointing to the gridlock and partisan politics enveloping Washington, D.C., Bennet expressed concern that Americans 25 and younger “have never seen a working democracy” during their adult years.
Geertsema agreed with the grim assessment.
“There is a stalemate in Washington and nothing is happening. Nothing is being accomplished,” she said. “It is just gridlock.”
Bennet emphasized that the path forward for Democrats must involve winning in “purple states,” a reference to the swing states that are not firmly Democratic or Republican.
He said that some solutions being put forth by Democrats — including free college and Medicare for all — will simply make it harder to get the votes they need.
Bennet suggested such bold stances on health care and higher education have slowed efforts to find solutions.
“I don’t know how you can call yourself progressive if you don’t make progress. We have to make progress,” he said. “You can’t just say you want to have free college for everybody and spend 10 years not lowering the cost of college.”
Bennet’s pragmatic approach resonated with Phil Young, a Platteville, Wis., resident who crossed the river to hear the senator speak.
“I somewhat like many of the ideas that sometimes get labeled as ‘socialist,’” Young acknowledged. “But I agree that it might be difficult to get the support to enact those ideas.”
Bennet wasn’t moderate when it came to assessing President Donald Trump.
He lambasted Trump for denying the realities of climate change and said such ill-informed views should be “disqualifying” when it comes to serving in the highest office in the nation.
Bennet also criticized Trump for putting farmers in the crosshairs of an extended trade war. He argued Trump was correct to challenge China on trade issues, but said the president has addressed the issue ineffectively.
Bennet wasn’t the only presidential candidate to stop by Smokestack on Sunday. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., also visited the venue in the evening, a day ahead of planned stops in Dyersville and Jackson County.