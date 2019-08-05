GALENA, Ill. –- Authorities said a teen boy drowned Sunday night at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department is declining to release the 15-year-old's name, citing the boy's age.
A press release from the department states that several 911 calls were received at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday about a drowning.
Deputies learned that the boy had been underwater in the resort’s swimming pool for an unknown period of time before he was pulled out, according to the release. He was unresponsive, so CPR was administered, and he was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is being investigated, according to the release.