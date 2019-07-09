The public is invited to several events being held in memory of the late Fennimore boy Derek Lendosky during the Do It 4 Derek Baseball Camp, set for July 22 to 25 in Fennimore.
There will be a free, nine-inning charity softball game at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, featuring former Major League Baseball and former National Football League players along with a former Olympian. It will be followed by a home run derby and fireworks. All will be held at Derek Lendosky Community Field on the east side of Fennimore, near Oakwood Park.
Tuesday, July 23, features a bean bag tournament at the Fennimore Fire Department, 1070 Eighth St. The games will be played on handmade boards, which will be auctioned off at the end of the evening. Advanced, fun and youth tournament brackets will be available.
A 5 p.m. dinner and 6:15 p.m. bingo event are scheduled Wednesday, July 24, at the at the Cottonwood Supper Club, 4716 Green River Road. To purchase tickets, contact Steve Lendosky at 608-822-6111.
An 18-hole Golf Scramble will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Hickory Grove Golf Course, 14562 U.S. 61 in Fennimore.
For information, visit www.bit.ly/2JaOgIS or email steve@brechlerinsurance.com.