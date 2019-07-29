The deadline is approaching for those wishing to apply for Theisen’s More for Your Community grants.
The program makes grants available to agencies to launch or sustain projects that serve the basic needs of families and children, including food, shelter, education, safety and health.
Supported by Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto charitable fund and through a partnership with Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, grants will be made in all Theisen’s store communities. The maximum request per project application is $5,000, and more than $350,000 in grants in total will be distributed.
Applicants must be 501c(3) nonprofit, government-sponsored or school-sponsored organizations within a 60-mile radius of a Theisen’s store.
Applications are available at www.dbqfoundation.org/Theisens, and the deadline is Wednesday, July 31.