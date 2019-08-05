Once again, Sandi Plumley’s table is piled high.
Prizes — from baubles to beach towels — are stacked in several rooms of Plumley’s house on Lincoln Avenue.
“I have a garage full of prizes, a dining room table full of prizes,” she said.
That’s because Plumley’s home has been the unofficial headquarters of many projects undertaken by the Point Neighborhood Association.
Plumley founded the organization with a small group of neighbors eight years ago and continues to serve as its president. Under her watch, the association has developed several regular events and programs that help showcase the neighborhood for the rest of the city.
The prizes piled at Plumley’s place now, for instance, are for the annual National Night Out, a nationwide effort to build connections between police and their communities. The association will run games for kids at the event, set for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Comiskey Park.
“She is incredibly important to that night,” said Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich, who has worked with Plumley on the event for years. “She brings so much fun to the event.”
And she works hard at that fun. After last year, she gave it a lot of thought and had an epiphany about the prizes the association was giving winners.
“How many of these kids go home with these rinky-dink prizes that end up just strewn across the floor for a few days before they’re lost or they throw them out?” Plumley asked. “They should get something they want.”
So this year, the association purchased higher-value items — balls, press-on fingernails, makeup kits, beach towels, etc. Youths will win tickets at the games, which they can exchange for what they would like.
Police Cpl. Travis Kramer said Plumley gives all of the association’s activities that close consideration. Kramer spent six years working with the city’s community-oriented police division, a branch of the force Plumley goes out of her way to work with.
The association wanted to make one of their five little free library boxes memorable for the opening of the Bee Branch Creek project. So she asked officers to help.
Plumley said they painted bumblebees on the box right in her garage.
Since founding the association, Plumley has held monthly meetings between September and June. This is a place for neighbors to discuss issues they were having on various topics — dogs, water bills, etc. But Plumley wanted them to be more.
She began inviting speakers to each meeting. Police officers, experts on bats, solid-waste officials, all came to educate the association’s members.
“It added something to the monthly meeting that brought people back month after month,” Kramer said. “It wasn’t just the same gripes each time. People had something to look forward to.”
The point in all of this is there in the association’s motto: “Together we’re better.”
“The more you get to know your neighbor, the fewer problems you’re going to have with them,” Plumley said.
Plumley has no immediate plans to leave her post. And she might not be able to, even if she wanted to.
“The only reason I am still here is that no one else wants the job,” she said. “I don’t know if it would keep going without me. But I will keep doing it for as long as I’m able. I do enjoy it.”