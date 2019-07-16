Cascade (Iowa) Police Chief Fred Heim had some advice Monday for the Dubuque County committee crafting an ordinance for the recreational use of all-terrain and utility vehicles on county roads.
“When you make up your rules, make sure you enforce them,” he said. “Enforcement and education is a big thing.”
Heim was one of about 10 representatives of law enforcement agencies or municipal governments from throughout the county to attend the latest meeting of the committee created after county supervisors decided to legalize the recreational use of ATVs and utility vehicles on some county roads.
Among the communities represented were Asbury, Dubuque, Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross, Peosta and Sherrill. The committee members sought input from local municipalities and law enforcement before reviewing preliminary proposals that could be included in a draft ordinance.
“We’re fairly close to coming out with a draft (ordinance), and we want this to succeed,” said County Supervisor Dave Baker.
Committee members plan to review items for possible inclusion in a draft ordinance between now and a meeting on July 29, when a preliminary ordinance could be revealed.
Heim addressed the committee alongside Cascade Mayor Greg Staner. Cascade legalized the use of ATVs and golf carts on most city streets in July 2017, and the pair told the committee about how the city handles regulation of the vehicles’ use.
“We’re based on safety,” Heim said. “Our whole process starts with a vehicle inspection.”
Cascade requires a two-year license to operate the specialty vehicles within the city limits. The $80 fee includes the cost of an inspection by Heim that ensures the vehicles boast safety features such as flags, rear or side mirrors, taillights and safety belts. Heim also checks an ATV’s vehicle identification number through a law enforcement computer system to identify possible stolen vehicles.
“It’s all based on safety,” Staner said. “We don’t do it for the money.”
Heim said people wishing to drive their ATVs into Cascade from outside the community – including from neighboring Jones County, where ATV use on roads is permitted – are required to enter Cascade to register their vehicles.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said he was concerned that requiring county law enforcement to perform inspections similar to those in place in Cascade could pose a burden on staff.
“If we have about 2,000 ATVs registered in Dubuque County – and possibly twice that coming from out of town – how many hours are we going to spend doing ATV inspections? That’s a significant amount of man hours,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got a lot of concerns, and we’ve got a lot of territory to cover.”
Kennedy opposes allowing recreational use of the vehicles on county roads, and he declined to be part of the committee working to craft the ordinance.
During Monday’s meeting, committee members heard from officials of communities where ATV use is permitted, such as Farley.
Farley Police Chief Molly Dupont said ATV use is allowed on city streets other than state highways, where they are prohibited by law.
Dupont said Farley’s requirements include users being at least 18 years old and having a valid driver’s license and proof of automobile insurance. Riding is permitted from sunrise to sunset in the city, and operators are required to get a $10 yearly permit from the Police Department.
Committee members also heard from communities that do not allow such uses.
“There is no use of ATVs, UTVs or golf carts in Dyersville,” said Brent Schroeder, the city’s police chief.
He said the prohibition is based on safety concerns.
“Because of our tourist industry, we have a lot of people who come who are not familiar with our streets,” he said.
Schroeder urged the committee to give the county’s communities an opportunity to provide input during the drafting of the ordinance.
“Our mayor and council would like to have a chance to comment on the (draft) ordinance,” he said. “We should allow the citizens in and around Dyersville to see the ordinance.”
Holy Cross Mayor Brian Maiers said that, although he is personally opposed to allowing ATV usage on county roads, he recommends the committee establish safety requirements when drafting its ordinance.
“We would like to see it allowed for licensed drivers, age 18 and older,” Maiers said. “Blinkers should be required – it is a moving vehicle – and an orange flag on the back.”