SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Beat Goes On Tour — Kids From Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive. After 50 years of entertaining audiences across Wisconsin and beyond, the KIDS beat is stronger than ever.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, July 29
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — Bartels Conference Room, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Details: 563-556-4975.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. (Age 2 – Kindergarten). A half an hour to touch, feel, and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tuesday, July 30
DIY Cameo Necklaces, 4 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Dr, Asbury. (Sixth grade and older). Wear your favorite fandom proudly. Combine shrinky dink art with a classy cameo pendant.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45- line dancers performing; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive, Asbury, Iowa. (Age 2 – Kindergarten). A half an hour to touch, feel, and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes.
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE, Farley, Iowa. Come join us for a half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with their adult, but every child is welcome.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, lower level, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13 Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, July 31
Multi-Fandom Trivia Night at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Adults age 18+ are invited to join the Carnegie-Stout Public Library for Multi-Fandom Trivia Night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the third floor Aigler Auditorium. Registration is required. Those interested in participating may register as individuals or as teams of up to five people online at www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or by calling 563-589-4225, ext. 2224. Trivia will cover several fandoms including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Star Wars, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and more! Cosplay and costumes are encouraged. Attendees can look forward to prizes and fandom-themed snacks.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Cruisin’ Thursdays Car Show, 4:30 p.m., Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill. Admission: Free. All ages of vehicles are welcome. Enjoy live music as browse through the cars.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year the cut off year has been raised to 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Friday, Aug. 2
Interactive Movie Event, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come watch and interact with the film based on William Goldman’s book “The Princess Bride.” Quote your favorite lines! Snacks! All ages welcome but those younger than 10 must have an older companion.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Saturday, Aug. 3
India Independence Day Celebration, noon, Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave. Fun filled afternoon includes: Authentic Indian food, music, dance, Mehndi (henna tattoos), games, prizes and educational presentation. Free event.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, Port of Dubuque.
Gaines & Wagoner, 5 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa. It’s time for some cafe jazz with Mary Gaines & Chris Wagoner. Their toe-tapping, jazzy groove will ease you into your new week refreshed.
Johnnie Walker Live, 3 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Lonely Goats, 5 p.m., Sandy Hook Tavern, 3868 Sandy Hook Tavern, Sandy Hook, Wis.
Melanie Devaney, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions Band, 2 p.m., Spirits Bar at the Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St.
Tuesday, July 30
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, July 31
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Enjoy a free salsa dance class from 6 to 7 p.m., and dance into the evening. Delicious food and beverages available for purchase. Bring a partner, come solo, all are welcome, last Wednesday each month.
Tonic Sol-fa in concert, 7 p.m., Hillside Events Center, 7270 Sundown Road, Peosta, Iowa. Tonic Sol-fa is a ground-breaking a cappella group from MN, standing as one of the leaders in the world of vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and multi-million selling compositions.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Blu Flame, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Gary Cain Band live 8 p.m., Blu Room, 600 Central Ave.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Ron Lubbers Singing Cruisin Thursday’s, 5:30 p.m., The OtherSide, 68 Sinsinawa, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron Singing for East Dubuque Car Show. Elvis, Neil Diamond, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and many more.
Friday, Aug. 2
Hot Mess at the Yardarm, 8 p.m., Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave Ext. Come out to the Yardarm and enjoy live music by Hot Mess.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Music by Rick Hoffmann, Denny Troy, Brian Marceau.
Karaoke/Open Mic, 8:30 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co.,
1085 Washington St.
River of Music Concerts, 6 p.m., Ingleside Park, 200 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa. Enjoy live music along with the scenic views of the mighty Mississippi River.
Ron Lubbers Singing, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Walker Hayes, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Casting Crowns, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. There’s not much within the realm of Christian music the band hasn’t accomplished. They’ve produced mega-hits like “Praise You In This Storm,” “East to West,” “Who Am I,” and “Just Be Held.”
Tete De Mort, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Todd McDonough — Live Music Event, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
VISUAL ARTS
Monday, July 29
Movies from Around the Universe: The Matrix, 5:30 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. This summer, join us old school sci-fi movies! The Matrix (R): A computer hacker learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday, Aug. 3
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Sunday, July 28
Building a More Flood Resilient Iowa, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. This presentation will put the significance of Iowa’s flooding problem in perspective and raise awareness of the need to work together to improve flood resilience. Presented by the Iowa Flood Center.
Christ, The Living Heart Of The Cosmos Retreat, 5:30 p.m., Shalom Spirituality Center,
1001 Davis St.
Financial Peace University, 3 p.m., Grandview United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. This nine-lesson course taught by Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan and Rachel Cruze helps you work a plan to nail a budget, defeat debt, and free yourself from money worries.
Tuesday, July 30
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St. Our meetings allow you to practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These real-world skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or even get a new job.
Wednesday, July 31
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking! Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, July 29
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Wednesday, July 31
Townsquare Media Blood Drive, 11 a.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. Townsquare Media partners with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to host blood drive.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
The Galena Territory Farmers Market 8 a.m., The Owners’ Club, 200 Territory Drive, Galena. Admission: Free. Enjoy browsing a wide variety of products from vendors including those from local farms and different arts and crafts from local artisans.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Ct SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10-13th on Iowa Street. Dubuque Main Street’s Dubuque Farmers’ Market (DFM) is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. — noon, May-September. To receive updates and more, fans may “Like” the DFM page on FB.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday, July 30
Adult Board & Card Games 6 p.m., Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury. (AGES 16 & UP) Love board and card games? Bring your favorite, or try one of ours. Light refreshments will be served, but feel free to bring your own (non-alcoholic) faves.
Bingo 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Holy Ghost Euchre 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Wednesday, July 31
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo 6:25 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia for Dorks 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main Street. Trivia night at Dimensional Brewing Company. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Bingo 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
If Buildings Could Talk 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Ave E, Dyersville. Come learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of 1st Avenue which includes the mercantile built by James Dyer. Presented by the Dyersville Area Historical Society.
Key City Coin Club 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust Street. On second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville.
Xavier Bingo 6 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Ct SE, Dyersville. Doors open at 6:00 and Bingo begins at 7:00 on Thursdays. There are 2 progressive Jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.00.
Friday, Aug. 2
If Buildings Could Talk, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of 1st Avenue which includes the mercantile built by James Dyer. Presented by the Dyersville Area Historical Society.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m., 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Saturday, Aug. 3
If Buildings Could Talk, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come learn about the Dyersville buildings on the north side of the 200 block of 1st Avenue which includes the mercantile built by James Dyer. Presented by the Dyersville Area Historical Society.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 6:25 p.m.,
1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:25 p.m. warm-up, and 7 p.m. regular games. $6 packs. Two jackpots: One pays up to $1,000 and one up to $2,500.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville. After-hours trivia night for adults and teens (12+). Individuals and teams (4-8) welcome. Light refreshments served. Register at plattevillepubliclibrary.org/signup. Theme is “A Universe of Trivia.”
Tuesday, July 30
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides?
Wednesday, July 31
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Discovery Shop’s 50% Off 24th Anniversary Sale, 9:30 a.m., Discovery Shop, 2197 University Avenue. The Discovery Shop, 2197 University, will hold its 50% off 24th Anniversary Sale from 9:30 am — 4:30 pm on Wed. July 31. https://www.facebook.com/DubuqueDiscoveryShop.