A Dubuque consignment store is open for business today.
Stuff, Etc. opened its doors to all shoppers at 9 a.m. today. The store is located at 2095 Holliday Drive in the former home of Courtside Sports Bar & Grill.
The business sells items on a consignment basis, with consignors earning 40 percent of the sale price and the store keeping 60 percent.
More than 400 consignors already have signed up in the Dubuque store, which has been accepting consignment items since mid-June.
Officials previously said its workforce will grow to about 35 or 40 people once the store is fully up and running.
According to an online listing, its hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The business can be reached at 563-239-1464.