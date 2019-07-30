Authorities said a Dubuque man assaulted his then-girlfriend and held a knife to her throat while her 11-year-old daughter pleaded for her safety.
Cory M. Henderson, 38, of 511 Garfield Ave., No. 205, was arrested at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Fifth Street on warrants charging domestic assault with a weapon, false imprisonment, child endangerment and fifth-degree theft.
Court documents made available Monday state that the first three charges stem from incidents on April 12. They state that Henderson was living with Rebecca L. Gray, 37, of 1697 Jackson St., No. 1, when they argued and he held her against a wall for five to 10 minutes twice.
Gray eventually went into her daughter’s bedroom and laid down next to her, only to have Henderson demand that she leave the room, documents state. When she refused, he put a paring knife to her throat and ordered her to leave. Gray’s daughter pleaded for her mother’s safety during the assault.
No injuries were reported from the incident. Gray reported the assault to police on May 15, documents state. A warrant for Henderson’s arrest in that case was issued July 5.
The theft charge stemmed from an incident on the night of April 23. Gray and Henderson had broken up, and Henderson allegedly stole property valued at less than $200 from Gray. An arrest warrant in that case was issued on June 7.