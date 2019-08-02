PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – A reunion of retired miners will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville.
The Miners Forever Reunion will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museums at 405 E. Main St. The event includes a showing of a new, 35-minute video about mining operations in the 1940s in Shullsburg and Cuba City, a free picnic for retired miners, optional tours of the Rollo Jamison Museum and guided tours of the Bevans Lead Mine, according to a press release.