Pesticides no longer will be used in five more City of Dubuque parks, city officials have announced.
No chemicals will be used to manage landscapes in Washington Square, 700 Locust St.; Jackson Park, 1500 Main St.; Granger Creek Nature Trail in Dubuque Technology Park; Grant Park, 1500 Bluff St.; and Pet Park, 2501 N. Grandview Ave.
That brings the total number of pesticide-free parks in Dubuque to 15, according to a press release. Rather than use chemicals, city staffers create maintenance-friendly landscapes that reduce the need for weed management.
The city still is in the process of implementing its integrated pest management program, and will continue to explore the most effective and least toxic methods for controlling pests.