Ceremony to mark start of Bee Branch culvert construction Thursday

The City of Dubuque will hold a kick-off event to mark the start of construction of the Bee Branch Creek Railroad Culvert phase of the Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project on Thursday, Aug. 8.
The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. in the Lower Bee Branch corridor at the end of the paved trail north of East 16th Street, according to a press release. It states that the best access to the event will be at the end of Kerper Court, where there will be a marked entrance to the site. Parking will be available.
The culvert project involves using micro-tunneling methods to install six, 8-foot diameter culverts under the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks along Garfield Avenue, allowing stormwater to drain more efficiently from the upstream portion of the Bee Branch Creek to the 16th Street Detention Basin, according to the release.