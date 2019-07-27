MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Authorities said two people were arrested on meth charges Friday night in Mineral Point.
According to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Department, Mineral Point police conducted a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Fountain and Meeker streets.
As a result of the stop, they arrested Shauna M. Henry, 21, of Dubuque, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, store or produce meth and manufacture/delivery of schedule IV drugs.
Tristin N. Kitelinger, 27, of Platteville, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, store or produce meth, possession of narcotic drugs and manufacture/delivery of schedule IV drugs.