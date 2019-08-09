Dubuque police on Thursday confirmed that they investigated a shooting last week.
Officers responded at 5:15 a.m. July 31 to the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving a report that gunshots had been fired, according to Lt. Joe Messerich.
“A resident reported hearing a shot to the rear of an apartment building,” Messerich wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “An officer heard what sounded like shots in a wooded area nearby.”
Messerich wrote that the area was searched, but no suspects or evidence were located.