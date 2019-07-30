Elizabeth’s annual Midwest Garlic Fest event will return next month.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Terrapin Park. The annual festival is a celebration of garlic and the various dishes that can sprout from it, according to organizers.
It will feature local garlic farmers, live music and family events.
Anyone interested in being a vendor or volunteer for the event should call 815-777-9625 for more information.
The event is free to attend, though a $3-per-person donation is suggested. The proceeds will go toward supporting local garlic farmers.