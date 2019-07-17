MANCHESTER, Iowa — Mayor Milt Kramer recently proposed limiting public comments at Manchester City Council meetings to five minutes per person.
Currently, there is no set time limit established.
Kramer referenced a previous meeting during which the complete agenda took 21 minutes to read through and approve, but a single public comment at the end of the meeting lasted an additional 30 minutes.
City Attorney Jim Peters said a five-minute limit is common for meetings of municipal bodies and suggested that the council place a 30-minute total cap on the public-comment period.
The matter could be considered by council members at their meeting on Monday, July 22.