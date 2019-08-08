MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County officials are unsure of what the future holds after an effort to fund the construction of a new county jail failed this week for the second time.
The request for a $6.5 million bond issuance to fund construction of a 50-bed jail fell short of a 60% vote threshold necessary for the measure to pass during a special election Tuesday.
Though a majority of ballots cast — 2,430 of 4,216, or 57.5% — were in favor of the effort, the measure was defeated.
The measure would have needed 2,530 votes in favor out of 4,216 to top 60%, meaning 100 people who voted against it would have had to support it instead.
“It’s very disappointing,” said Sheriff Russ Kettmann on Wednesday. “We put a lot of work into it, but we’ll have to move on.”
Constructed in 1972, the jail has been cited by the Iowa Department of Corrections for having numerous deficiencies and safety risks. Authorities repeatedly have said the facility could be shut down by the state if the issues are not addressed.
An initial attempt to secure funding for a 26-bed jail failed in August 2018. That $6.9 million bond measure received support from 53% of voters.
While the latest vote came closer to hitting the required threshold, the end result was the same.
“I was surprised,” said County Supervisor Mike Steines. “I thought we had done our homework, and we did our due diligence. I thought there was enough support.”
Kettmann said concerns he has heard about the project primarily center on the location of the new jail — on Main Street near U.S. 61 — and the price. He said any future plans for a new jail likely would need to address those concerns.
Kettmann added that county officials will need to meet again to determine the next steps. Doing nothing could mean the jail gets shut down, forcing county law enforcement to transport inmates to facilities in surrounding counties and back to Maquoketa for court hearings.
However, Delbert Longley, chief jail inspector for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said Wednesday that there is no set deadline at which point the jail would be shuttered.
“I don’t even want to venture to go there,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “If Jackson County or any other county is diligently trying to move forward with that, I’m going to be willing to work with them and work through the process with them.”
Longley said he will give county officials four or five weeks to explain plans for the jail now that the bond measure has failed.
Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder said county officials likely will take some time before taking any action on what to do with the jail.
The county’s jail committee, which drafted the proposal for the most recent vote, will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Schroeder said members will discuss whether the committee should disband.
“We need to let the dust settle,” he said. “We don’t want to make any rash decisions. We’ll look at our options as we move on.”
However, Steines believes another vote on funding a new jail is inevitable.
“I think there will be another vote,” he said. “I can’t see us sending all our money out of county.”
If the jail is shut down without a replacement, transporting inmates elsewhere could be costly — as much as $987,000 per year, according to county estimates.
“The one thing people have to understand is that they are going to have their taxes affected either way,” Schroeder said. “We either build a new jail, or we have to pay another county to house these inmates for us. Either way, taxes will have to go up to pay for it.”