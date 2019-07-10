GALENA, Ill. — A call asking for assistance is something to which most emergency responders are accustomed.
On Friday, Douglas Rahden, an EMT with Galena Emergency Services, was leaving a local rodeo with his family when he was called to aid a woman who had been found unconscious and was unresponsive.
It seemed like any other call. Until he heard the address recited over the radio.
It was an address he recognized.
“You’re thinking it’s just a run-of-the-mill call,” Rahden said. “Then you hear that address, and there were no words for that. It was just dread.”
In the next five minutes, Rahden was on scene at a home in the Galena Territories. As he burst through the door, he heard the screams of his friend in the basement.
Running downstairs, he found fellow firefighter Ben Weimer next to his wife, who was motionless on the floor.
“It’s something they never train you for, to do CPR or life support on somebody you love,” Rahden said. “That was the hardest night of my life.”
Ben was a devoted firefighter who responded to every call. His wife, Stacey, showed just as much devotion in her own way.
“Stacey was kind of the guiding light,” Rahden said. “She would help us walk through these calls. She would always stay up throughout the night to be there with our wives.”
Scott Furlong, a lieutenant with the Scales Mound Fire Protection District, said the Weimers moved to Jo Daviess County from the Chicago area to get away from the bustle of the city and start a family.
Ben was already an experienced firefighter, so he volunteered soon after getting settled. Stacey was just as devoted to the cause, always willing to cook meals and help where she could.
“She was always there to help,” Furlong said. “Whenever we had to go out, she made phone calls to all the wives to let them know. She always made sure everyone knew.”
Life was good for the Weimers. Stacey had recently given birth to a son, and they had found strong friendships in their fellow firefighters and EMTs.
But tragically, on Friday, July 5, she was pronounced dead by doctors at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
Rahden said he and others were completely shocked by her death, the cause of which still has not been determined.
“That was the worst part,” Rahden said. “She was a healthy 36-year-old mother and wife. No one was expecting this.”
Firefighters from throughout the county arrived that night to assist in whatever way they could. Rahden recalled dozens of firefighters sitting outside the hospital on Friday, waiting for word on the status of Stacey.
“The emotions of a loss like that,” said Steve Birkbeck, of the Scales Mound Fire Protection District. “It’s very draining.”
In the following days, Rahden and other firefighters have tried to help Stacey’s husband and son in whatever ways they can. They started a fundraiser to help Ben and to establish a memorial for Stacey.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Rahden said. “I have strangers calling me to see if they can help.”
Rahden said he was one of several emergency responders who considered retiring from the fire department after Friday night.
“This rattled all of us,” Rahden said. “We didn’t know if we could volunteer anymore. But all of us kind of realized we need to be here and continue to do this in Stacey’s honor.”
That duty now extends to supporting Ben Weimer, who is now left to raise his son without his wife. Rahden said all of the firefighters in the county can never replace Stacey, but Ben will always have them as a family nonetheless.
“He’ll always have us,” Rahden said. “Whether it’s something they need next month or in 10 years. Ben and his son are in all of our families.”