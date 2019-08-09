Before it became known as RAGBRAI, the annual statewide bike ride across Iowa ended its 430-mile trek in Dubuque 45 years ago.
After riding more than 400 miles in a week, participants in the Second Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, known by its acronym, SAGBRAI, faced one more challenge before they could quit pedaling — climbing the hill to end at Eagle Point Park.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported the end of the ride in its Aug. 12, 1974, edition.
430 miles later ...
If the world is divided into those who do and those who watch, both halves were represented amply yesterday as the Second Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (SAGBRAI) pedaled and limped into Dubuque.
More than 2,000 bicyclists concluded their 430-mile trip that began last Sunday in Council Bluffs in high spirits. Their enthusiasm was dimmed somewhat by two accidents on Radford Road just outside of Dubuque; the riders were injured slightly after colliding with cars.
The odyssey ended with a mostly downhill — to everyone’s relief — tour of Dubuque to Eagle Point Park.
The riders had little in common, appearance-wise. Although sweatshirts in several colors proclaiming “SAGBRAI 1974” were common, the rest of the bikers’ uniforms were as different as the people wearing them.
Lean teenagers wearing trim track outfits were followed by middle-aged men wearing Hawaiian shirts who would have looked more at home in golf carts.
The cyclists were watched and waved at by Dubuquers who looked curious — and sometimes envious.
Earl Corbett spent most of the morning watching bikers ride past his grocery store at 408 W. Locust St. “If I was 25 years younger, I’d be out there with them,” he said.
The Rhomberg Avenue Dairy Queen was a popular stopping point. Most of the conversation, sandwiched between sips of malts, was about the trials of Friday’s leg of the journey from Waterloo to Monticello.
A Cedar Rapids teenager said Friday’s distance of 80 miles was tackled against 30 mph winds. “You’d be going down a hill, and the wind would be too strong to even coast,” he said.
Advance reports about the hill leading into Eagle Point Park had made many of the bicycle jockeys slightly apprehensive. “We heard it’s straight up,” one said.
As it turned out, the cyclists fared better than the cars. Auto traffic to the park was slowed to a halt as Dubuquers who came to watch the park ceremony mixed with friends and relatives who had come to pick up the weary voyagers.
The park scene was a combination county fair, circus and family reunion.
SAGBRAI riders and their admirers milled around the park swapping anecdotes of the trip: Sleeping bag races; the time an eager drum and bugle corps entertained the cyclists at 9 p.m., rousing most from a sound sleep; the “Weed Man” who stuck a marijuana plant on the back of his bike every day; the sign in Guthrie Center reading, “Please be careful, you outnumber us two to one.”