PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said two people were injured when an intoxicated driver rolled his vehicle Wednesday night in rural Platteville.
Ron Hodgson, 50, of Rewey, was westbound on Cushman Road at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Hodgson’s vehicle rolled over into a cornfield. His passenger, a 46-year-old Platteville woman whose name was not released by authorities, was injured, as was Hodgson, a press release states.
Hodgson was transported to Southwest Health in Platteville and later was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation.