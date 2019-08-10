New classrooms at Dubuque Community Schools’ Alta Vista Campus were lined with colored chairs and desks waiting to be assembled this week.
The $6.1 million addition to the campus at 1090 Alta Vista St. is expected to be ready for the first day of classes Aug. 26, when the district launches its new school program for struggling youth.
“It’s just great to see that space coming together,” said Casey Studer, the assistant principal who will oversee the new Cornerstone Academy.
The work is among projects expected to be ready for Dubuque public school students when they return later this month. Holy Family Catholic Schools and the Western Dubuque Community School District also are wrapping up renovation and construction projects.
The 27,600-square-foot addition to the Alta Vista Campus houses 16 classrooms, a cafeteria, a half-sized gym, 11 bathrooms and administrative spaces spread over three floors. Crews also added a parking lot and new bus lane outside.
Cornerstone Academy will serve students with needs such as mental health and behavioral issues who previously attended classes at Hillcrest Family Services and Four Oaks.
Officials estimated that, by bringing those students onto district property, the district will save close to $1 million it otherwise would pay in rent each year to the two organizations.
Middle and high schoolers in Cornerstone Academy will attend classes at the Alta Vista Campus addition. Elementary-aged students in the program will go to school in a self-contained wing at Irving Elementary School, where crews also performed some minor renovations.
Studer said that, in designing the new Cornerstone Academy spaces, district staff looked to mirror a general-education setting so students in the program have a similar experience to their peers.
“We’re able to provide all of those same opportunities for kids, just in a much smaller, more individualized scale,” Studer said.
Other projects
Elsewhere in the Dubuque Community School District, other renovation and improvement projects are wrapping up.
Those projects include:
- Flooring improvements at several schools, including new cafeteria flooring and new carpeting on the upper floor at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
- New LED lights at Bryant Elementary School to brighten up classrooms and improve energy efficiency.
- A sanded, re-striped and refinished floor at Nora Gymnasium at Dubuque Senior High School.
- An all-inclusive glider for the playground at Eisenhower Elementary School to accommodate children with disabilities.
“We’re meeting our goals, and we’re where we want to be,” said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and ground. “We’re ready for students to come back.”
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, workers made improvements to the men’s locker rooms at Wahlert Catholic High School, including new showers and stalls, painting and toilet fixtures, according to Zoe Houlihan, director of communications and marketing for the system.
Western Dubuque
In the Western Dubuque district, projects at Dyersville and Farley elementary schools will be ready for students when they come back to class on Aug. 23.
In Dyersville, crews expanded the size of the school’s cafeteria by 120 seats. Previously, the school had to start its lunch period earlier and end it later than any other elementary school in the district as it served all its students in shifts.
“There’s a good space that will allow us to shorten those lunch shifts up and be able to get the kids in and out of the cafeteria in a more efficient manner,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
In Farley, crews made safety improvements to the building entrance by adding a door to the school office. Now, visitors to the school will enter the front doors to a controlled vestibule and then be routed through the office before they can go elsewhere in the building.
Crews also made improvements to the main office.
“Now, we feel that that building is secure at a level like the rest of the buildings in the district are,” Colpitts said.
As that work wraps up, work continues on expansions to Dyersville and Epworth elementary schools. Colpitts said he anticipated those projects will be done in January or February. They are part of ongoing work to accommodate the district’s growing student population.
The work at the Dyersville, Farley and Epworth schools is expected to cost about $3.4 million.