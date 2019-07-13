EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Court documents provide additional details about an attack Thursday in East Dubuque in which a person was seriously injured by a machete.
Joshua D. Glenn, 32, of 202 Peace Pipe Lane in East Dubuque, faces multiple charges — several of them felonies — in connection to the incident, which occurred at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, according to court documents.
Police were called to Glenn’s home that morning to investigate a report involving a gun. Glenn had fled the residence by the time authorities arrived, leading them on a vehicle chase through residential yards and nearly striking an ambulance, police said.
Authorities said Glenn’s victim, Erica R. Glenn, of the same address, had been punched and slapped repeatedly. Glenn also prevented his wife from calling 911. Erica Glenn’s age was not included in court documents.
Glenn also struck Erica Glenn on the arms, hands and forehead with a machete, causing a severe laceration that required surgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to court documents.
Police said they recovered a gun and a machete from the scene.
Joshua Glenn faces felony charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of interference with a report of domestic violence.