SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes. For those ages 2 through kindergarten.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Sensory Play Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. A half hour to touch, feel and explore at different sensory stations. Make sure to wear play clothes. For those ages 2 through kindergarten.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
DIY Cameo Necklaces, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Combine Shrinky Dink art with a classy cameo pendant. For those in sixth grade and older.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Literary Activities
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Story time is designed for children ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These can help advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Movies from Around the Universe, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Features “The Matrix” (rated R).
LIFESTYLE
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central. Service club meeting.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Details: 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups, and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Adult Board & Card Games, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Bring your favorite, or try one available. Light refreshments will be served. You can bring nonalcoholic drinks. For ages 16 and older.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.