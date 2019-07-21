GALENA, Ill. – One woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Jo Daviess County.
Stephanie Grande, 64, of Bartlett, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 12:35 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 20 at Norris Lane in rural Galena. A press release states that a vehicle driven by Cynthia. L. Petraitis, 67, of Mundelein, pulled out from a private driveway into the westbound lane of U.S. 20 and struck the side of a vehicle driven by Chelsea Powers, 36, of Blue Grass, Iowa.
Grande was the passenger in Petraitis’ vehicle.
Petraitis was cited with failure to yield from a private road or drive.