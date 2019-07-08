Plenty of opportunities to get your fair fix exist outside the state of Iowa.
Check out what is planned at some of our regional county fairs in Wisconsin and Illinois.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY FAIR
When: Wednesday to Sunday, July 10 to 14, in Darlington, Wis.
Entertainment and more: Kicking off this year’s fair is a monster truck rally in the grandstands at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Lafayette County Fair Manager Kari Ruf said there will be a meet-and-greet photo opportunity prior to the event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday are free gate days this year, though grandstand events are $10.
Keeping with the big machinery, both Thursday and Saturday will feature tractor pulls. The Badger State Tractor Pull will take place Saturday.
“For some reason, the area just loves the motorsports,” Ruf said “The community really comes to those and supports those area groups.”
Sunday also will feature an antique tractor pull and the Gauntlet, Crash Car & Trailer races at 6 p.m.
What’s new: Ruf said there will be some new local vendors this year, as well as a “kid’s corner” in the ground’s commercial building. The space will feature kid-friendly information about agriculture, along with games and photo opportunities with local and state fair royalty.
Other highlights: The carnival opens Wednesday and continues throughout the fair.
More information: LafayetteCountyFair.org
JO DAVIESS COUNTY FAIR
When: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 1 to 4, in Warren, Ill.
Entertainment and more: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the queen pageant will open this year’s fair in the grandstands. The midway attractions, including the carnival, also will open that day at 5 p.m.
County fair board President Kaydra Heller said the ever-popular Badger State Tractor Pull will take place Friday night — also in the grandstands — followed Saturday night by the rodeo.
“They’ll be doing some cattle roping and barrel racing and fireworks after the rodeo,” she said.
What’s new: On Sunday, there will be lawnmower races. The demolition derby, which also will take place Sunday, has a new superintendent who is switching things up by raffling off a chance to drive a derby car, Heller said.
“We’ve always had the derby. We’ve just revised it this year to change it up,” she said. “You gotta spice things up to keep the crowd entertained.”
Other highlights: The livestock and farm and garden products are always popular, Heller said. Still, she wants people to know that the fair is an “open county,” meaning that entries don’t have to be solely from county residents.
“You just have to be a state resident,” she said.
More information: JoDaviessCountyFair.org
GRANT COUNTY FAIR
When: Sunday to Sunday, Aug. 11 to 18, in Lancaster, Wis.
Entertainment and more: Nightly entertainment kicks off Wednesday in the grandstands with stock car racing, followed by CC Bucking Bull Rodeo on Thursday night.
Friday night will feature the Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pull and the Dairyland Antique Tractor Pullers. Grant County Fairgrounds and Operations Director Amy Olson said both demonstrations will be happening at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.
“We’ll have two tracks running in front of the grandstands,” she said. “It gives them a little bit extra.”
On Aug. 18, the fair will close with a demolition derby.
“(Fairgoers) love to see the smoke and the noise,” Olson said. “People love it. It’s amazing.”
Other highlights: From noon to midnight Saturday, local bands will perform every hour and a half. In another of the fair’s tents Friday, the Fair Olympics will return. Up to eight teams of six members will have the opportunity to participate.
“We’ll have different stations set up, kind of like ‘Minute to Win It’-type games set up,” Olson said.
There will also be free kids’ events offered throughout the week on the grounds, including face painting and cookie decorating.
A dunk tank also will be available for kids to dunk members of the Lancaster Police and Fire departments, as well as the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Additionally, they can check out the equipment and gear used by first responders.
“Kids just really enjoy doing that,” she said.
More information: GrantCountyFairWI.org
CRAWFORD COUNTY FAIR
When: Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 22 to 25, in Gays Mills, Wis.
Entertainment and more: On Thursday, the South Central Tractor Pullers will hold a demonstration in front of the grandstands, according to Laurie Cauffman, Crawford County Fair coordinator.
Country artist Eric Paslay, known for his single “Friday Night,” will perform that night after opening act Nora Collins takes the stage.
Area antique tractors will take part in a tractor pull Saturday night before Hard Hits promotion’s annual demolition derby, an event that always brings out a crowd, Cauffman said.
“Our grandstands are in overflow a lot of times,” she said, adding that approximately 3,000 attend the derby.
Other highlights: The fair is known for being a family-friendly event, Cauffman said. Magicians and other interactive kids’ activities will be held on the fairgrounds throughout the week. Visitors will have plenty of agricultural youth exhibits to view as well.
More information: CrawfordCountyWisconsinFair.org
IOWA COUNTY FAIR
When: Thursday to Monday, Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, in Mineral Point, Wis.
Entertainment and more: One of the last of the tri-state county fairs of the season will open with a local tractor pull Thursday night, Iowa County Fair board President Jarred Searls said.
Saturday night also will feature a tractor pull demonstration by the Badger State Pullers at 6 p.m. in the grandstands. Country artist Seth Cook will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday.
What’s new: Friday night entertainment will include lawnmower races in front of the grandstands, a new event for the fair, Searls said.
Other highlights: After severe rainy weather last year caused the cancellation of multiple fair events and performances, Searls said he is “looking forward to actually having a fair this year.”
More information: IowaCountyFair.org