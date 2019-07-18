A Dubuque man recently pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
Brandon J. Finger, 32, of 14674 North Cascade Road, Lot 309, entered the written plea to the charges in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.
According to court documents, a woman observed Finger inappropriately touching a girl younger than 10 years old in June 2014. The woman said she confronted Finger, who she knew.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
The girl told investigators at that time Finger had inappropriately touched her repeatedly over multiple years, documents state. During an interview with police in 2014, Finger denied abusing the girl.
The girl was interviewed again in April of this year. She told police that Finger would bribe her with candy or ice cream to keep her quiet, court documents state.