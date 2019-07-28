A New York-based importer is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of fish products that were not presented for re-inspection into the United States.
Additionally, the Siluriformes fish items were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar from March 26, 2018, to March 8. Both countries are ineligible to import the fish to the U.S., according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture press release.
The items were shipped to retail locations in several states, including Illinois. The affected items were sold under the Shahjalal brand.
There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, the release stated. If you possess any of the products, they should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.