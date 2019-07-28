MANCHESTER, Iowa — Taylor Robbins’ puppy Rusty strained at his leash, wanting to splash, while Robbins’ sons, Kinnick, Axyle and Jhett, played in the shallow water of the Maquoketa River, down a gentle path from Manchester’s Riverfront Park & Gazebo.
“It’s a great addition to Manchester,” Robbins said.
Robbins grew up in Manchester and currently lives in Edgewood. She brought the boys today to the grand opening of the Riverfront Park – the latest step in the community’s harnessing of the river as a tourist destination.
“It’s nice to be able to come back to my hometown and enjoy the river,” Robbins said.
The park is located on the south side of Main Street in Manchester. Today’s festivities included a kiddie parade, face painting, live music, water sports and other activities.
“This is exciting -- this is a huge event for us,” said Tim Vick, Manchester’s city manager. “It’s really the capstone to our major project downtown. We’re trying to make this a family friendly area.”
Riverfront Park provides a gateway to the city’s Whitewater Park, which was created with the removal of a dam and construction of six “drop” features and shoreline restoration.
Vick said Manchester’s riverfront development is changing the community’s relationship with the river.
“We’re taking the river from the backyard to the front yard,” he said.
The change in focus is paying off, Vick said.
“We get visitors from across the United States,” he said. “The excitement level is growing when you get more people down here, more entertainment venues, more options. Maybe you don’t want to be a person who goes tubing down the river but you want to watch them. There are areas you can do that now — bench swings, nice shaded areas.”
In addition to attracting visitors, Vick said the river-based amenities also give Manchester a tool to retain residents.
“People have to have options,” he said. “If you don’t find something for them to do, they’ll find something else to do somewhere else.”
Deb and Larry Richmond, of Manchester, were strolling along the riverfront walk leading to the park today.
“This is great,” Larry said. “You never had any people down here when you just had the river and the dam.”
Deb said the park is “such a nice place to gather.”
“You have more people coming to town because of it,” she said.