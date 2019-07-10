A Dubuque-based pharmacy will acquire and transition a Preston, Iowa, company, officials have announced.
Hartig Drug Co. leaders will bring Anderson Pharmacy into the fold by the end of September, according to a press release. Though the Preston business will adopt the Hartig name, it will operate out of the same location with the same staff.
Ken Anderson is expected to stay on as pharmacy manager, the release stated.
"I am excited that Hartig Drug is taking over the pharmacy and committed to operating a pharmacy in Preston," Anderson said in the release.