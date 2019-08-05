HANOVER, Ill. — A teacher, FFA adviser, pastor and beloved family man is being remembered for his kindness, generosity and dedication to his community.
Edwin “Ed” Curry, 58, of Pearl City, died suddenly July 29. He was a married father of three.
Kerstin Traylor, of Pearl City, said her father “knew no stranger” and that, as much as he loved to tell stories, he was a good listener as well.
“He was definitely an adviser,” she said. “He was full of wisdom, love and advice.”
Curry always sought to make a difference in the lives of those around him, but especially in youth, Traylor said.
“He always told us, ‘It’s OK to fail as long as you’re trying,’” she said. “’If you fail because you were trying, you’re learning lessons.’”
An agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at River Ridge (Ill.) High School for nearly 20 years, Curry was always “planting seeds” of good values in the minds of his students, Traylor explained.
“He would plant seeds of encouragement and seeds of humility ... (and) seeds of the values of a good leader,” she said.
Connor Brown, 18, of Elizabeth, said Curry’s interest in each and every student was a big support for many at River Ridge High School.
“He was there to put the time in to get to know you and you to get to know him,” he said. “And he would help you be better as a person and a student at the end of every school year.”
He continued, “He treated every student like his own. He was never short of hugs, high-fives or back smacks. He knew everyone for who they were and not just a number.”
Curry was always one to have a pun or joke on hand, said those who knew him.
“He told a joke every day, and none of them were funny,” said Elizabeth Village President Mike Dittmar, who also taught with Curry at River Ridge.
The kids who struggled held a special place in Curry’s heart, Dittmar added.
“The hard-luck kid, the kid that misbehaves, the kids that didn’t try hard — those were his favorite kids, and he became their favorite teacher,” he said. “He could reach them when no one could. His heart is bigger than the rest of ours, and he taught them how to be great people.”
Curry’s friend and fellow teacher Doug Vandigo explained that Curry was “sort of like Fred Rogers,” except he was regularly covered in dirt and sawdust from teaching the horticulture and shop classes.
Keeping things in perspective was one of Curry’s gifts, Vandigo said, adding that was likely influenced by his deep Christian faith. Curry also served as a pastor at Zion Community Church for more than 10 years.
“(Curry) would remind you of what was really important,” Vandigo said. “He’d always ask, ‘How is your wife? How are your kids?’ Every conversation was genuinely about something important.”
He added that Curry had a way about him that encouraged others to give back and dedicate time and effort to the greater community.
“He got people in the community involved in the school even long after their own kids had graduated,” Vandigo said.
Curry’s memorial services were held late last week with his visitation lasting for more than eight hours and his funeral bringing more than 1,000 people to the River Ridge High School gymnasium to remember and honor a man Vandigo called “bigger than life.”
A group of more than a dozen tractors led Curry’s loved ones to the high school for the funeral and later led the funeral procession, Brown said.
“It’s definitely something we’re happy we did,” he said. “We did it to show respect one last time in the way we knew how.”