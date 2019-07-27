HANOVER, Ill. — A Hanover native is bringing a unique medical practice to his hometown in an effort to address the health care shortage in the area.
On Oct. 1, Justin Penoyer, 39, will open his Chinese medicine clinic at 402 N. Washington St. Penoyer, a licensed traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, will offer a variety of acupuncture and herb-based solutions for patients.
“We’re trying to help people in how they maneuver through their environment,” Penoyer said. “We want to enhance natural immunity.”
A graduate of Clarke University, where he studied history and philosophy, Penoyer was introduced to Chinese medicine after he was injured in a construction accident that left him with chronic nerve pain.
“I wasn’t getting any help from doctors,” Penoyer said. “Finally, a friend asked me if I ever tried acupuncture.”
Initially apprehensive, Penoyer traveled to Chicago to receive an acupuncture treatment.
“After that, I was able to sleep again without constant pain,” Penoyer said. “I was getting results where I wasn’t anywhere else. I wanted to learn everything I could about it.”
Penoyer said he became engrossed in learning about Chinese medicine. In 2004, he made the decision to become an acupuncturist, eventually moving to San Diego, Calif., to study at the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine.
Since graduating in 2008, Penoyer has operated a private Chinese medicine practice in San Diego. However, six years ago, he purchased a home in Hanover with the intention of moving his family closer to nature and opening a private practice in his hometown.
“Jo Daviess County is under-served by the medical community,” Penoyer said. “This is my way of bringing more access to health care to the area.”
He acknowledged Chinese medicine’s relative absence in the tri-state area, but he hopes to educate more people about a practice he believes can have a significant impact on patients’ health.
The effectiveness of Chinese medicine has been contested by some medical studies and institutions. However, Penoyer said his practices are evidence-based and have become more accepted by the larger medical community over time. He noted that the World Health Organization touts the effectiveness of acupuncture in treating several conditions.
“I don’t need marketing to promote myself,” Penoyer said. “I have results from my patients. People will see the good Chinese medicine can do, and the benefits that it has.”
Erin Murphy, director of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce, said Penoyer’s business will be a welcome addition.
“There’s a lot of interest in alternative medicine in the area,” Murphy said. “I think he’ll be a good fit for Jo Daviess County.”