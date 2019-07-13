Dubuque police reported:
- Jenah L. Mutert, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Thursday near U.S. 61/151 and Twin Valley Drive on a felony controlled substance violation. Police said she had 7.6 grams of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
- Anselmo Pena, 39, of 2575 Crissy Drive, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at 2255 John F. Kennedy Road on a charge of domestic assault causing injury or mental illness. Police said he assaulted Kimberly L. Borgstahl, 40, of the same address, while the two were driving.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 37, of 2453 Broadway St., No. 4, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Thursday at 1037 White St. on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Richard Bell, 30, of 1037 White St., was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Thursday at his home on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
- Lisa A. Perkins, 63, of 800 Air Hill St., No. 1, reported fraud resulting in the loss of $1,100 that occurred at her home at 2:58 p.m. Thursday.
- Terry J. Withers, 52, of Zwingle, Iowa, reported the theft of a phone valued at $1,000 from 2699 Rockdale Road sometime between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday.