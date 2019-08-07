DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members this week approved a development agreement with an anchor tenant in the city’s industrial park.
However, few details have been released about the planned, 12,500-square-foot expansion at Digga North America, 2325 Industrial Parkway SW. The project will receive tax-increment-financing benefits, though the agreement does not include mandates for job growth or capital investment.
Jacque Rahe, president and CEO of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said Digga plans to invest about $500,000 in the project, though that figure is preliminary.
“This will not directly equate to more jobs,” she said. “But as they continue to grow, they are adding employees.”
A message left Monday at the Digga North America offices seeking comment was not returned. Mayor Jim Heavens also did not return a phone message seeking comment.
No site plans or building permit requests have been filed with the city, according to City Clerk Tricia Maiers.
Digga North America produces gearboxes and auger bits to be used in the construction industry. The Australia-based company came to Dyersville in 2012, opening its 37,000-square-foot facility in 20 West Industrial Park.
“They were our anchor and created a lot of interest in the park and what is going on there,” Rahe said. “They’ve been very involved in the community.”
She said the expansion will “accommodate more manufacturing inside” and that work likely will begin early next year.
The industrial park is owned by Dyersville Industries Inc., which does business as Dyersville Economic Development Corp. Though that agency handles the park’s lot development and sales, the city often is brought in as a partner.
In this case, council members approved a 10-year agreement under which Digga could receive up to $350,000 in tax benefits.
However, the actual amount awarded will be based on how much the property’s base value — currently $2.14 million, per the agreement — increases after the project is completed.