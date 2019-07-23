EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque’s elected leaders are considering options to possibly grow the municipality’s footprint.
During a special City Council meeting Monday night, City Manager Loras Herrig presented the option of the city annexing the Indian Hills subdivision, located along U.S. 20 north of East Dubuque High School.
The subdivision contains 83 taxable properties and uses city water, but it currently is not in the city limits.
Herrig said several council members have expressed interest in expanding the city geographically.
Council Member Adam Arling said growing the city is essential.
“This is common-sense business, guys,” he said. “You don’t keep sitting there and letting your city dwindle and let it happen.”
Herrig said the city would have to install sewer lines in the subdivision at a cost of about $2.3 million if it is annexed. But, he noted, the city also would start receiving property tax revenue from those properties, meaning that investment eventually would be paid back.
“You can’t just keep raising taxes on the people who live here,” Herrig said.
He suggested that city officials could issue an annexation petition to see if more than 50% of property owners supported the move. If so, the subdivision could be part of the city as early as the end of this year.
However, being annexed into the city likely would result in a property tax increase for those residents, which could lead them to oppose the move.
If property owners don’t agree to voluntary annexation, city officials still could pursue an involuntary annexation of the area, though the details of that process were not discussed.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he felt annexation was needed for the city to grow. Other city council members also supported the proposal.
“If we don’t get have that piece of land, we’re stuck,” VanOstrand said. “I’m all for it.”
Herrig said he will work to organize a meeting in the fall with residents of the subdivision to explain the proposed annexation, along with the impact it will have on their taxes.