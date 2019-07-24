A Dubuque man accused of shooting a man in the back as he ran away recently pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.
Fredrick L. Bateast, 37, of 1804 Central Ave., Apt. 2A, entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to that charge, as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 9.
Police responded to the 2400 block of White Street at about 10:25 p.m. June 16 after a disturbance involving gunshots was reported.
Court documents state that Bateast and Ricardo Thomas, 35, got into a fight in front of 2464 White St. and that traffic camera footage shows Bateast shot Thomas in the back as the man tried to run away.
Bateast then walked away, putting a 9 mm handgun in a trash can as he walked to a residence in the 2100 block of Washington Street, according to police.
“Investigators located clothing consistent with the clothing worn by Bateast before, during and after the shooting ...,” the release states. “Investigators also located a box of 9 mm ammunition, which was consistent with the casing located at the scene.”