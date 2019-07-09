ELIZABETH, Ill. — Authorities have identified two people who were airlifted from the scene of a crash that closed U.S. 20 in rural Elizabeth on Sunday.
Gary M. Dangelser, 68, and passenger Constance Pixley-Dangelser, no age listed, both of Bellevue, Iowa, were airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of their injuries, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Dangelser was the operator of the motorcycle, according to the release.
A release issued Monday stated that a motorcycle pulled off of South Derinda Road onto U.S. 20 East at approximately 3:01 p.m., when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Allison M. Hoeger, 18, of Port Barrington, Ill.
On Sunday, a press release issued by the sheriff's department at 3:47 p.m. said that U.S. 20 would be closed to traffic “for the next few hours” because of the crash and urged drivers to avoid the area.