Dubuque’s Campaign for Grade Level Reading initiative will receive $475,453 in federal funding.

The AmeriCorps Partners in Learning Program will receive the money from Volunteer Iowa and the Corporation for National and Community Service, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.

Additionally, AmeriCorps Partners in Learning was approved for $89,995 in state funding from Volunteer Iowa for a smaller grant focused on engaging teenage youth in after-school and summer programs, according to the release.

AmeriCorps Partners in Learning supports Dubuque’s Campaign for Grade Level Reading initiative with school-year and summer tutoring programs, as well as teen programming through year-long afterschool programs and with mentoring opportunities.

The release states that the federally funded grant will continue to support 68 AmeriCorps members throughout fiscal year 2018-2019. During the 2019-2020 school year, 38 AmeriCorps members will tutor struggling readers in kindergarten through third grade at Dubuque Community School District elementary schools.

