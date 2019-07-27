A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to federal prison for brandishing a stolen pistol during an argument while being a drug user.
Matthew R. Bills, 35, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison after previously pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to possessing a firearm as a drug user.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Bills’ charge stemmed from an Aug. 10 incident in Dubuque. Officers responded to 1030 Walnut St., No. 1, after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.
Bills admitted to displaying a pistol and that he “racked” a round into the chamber during an argument with two other people, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police found a bullet on the porch of the residence.
The firearm had been stolen from Platteville, Wis., less than one month earlier, and Bills admitted to knowing the weapon was stolen when he bought it.
He also admitted to being a methamphetamine user at the time of the incident.
Bills also was originally charged in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County with trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons. Those charges were dismissed due to the federal case.