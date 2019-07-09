A country music rapper/songwriter who has sold more than 2 million albums will perform in Dubuque later this year.
Colt Ford is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Mississippi Moon Bar. Ticket prices start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at MoonBarRocks.com.
Ford is known for blending elements of country, blues, rock and rap. He has released six studio albums and penned the No. 1 hits “Dirt Road Anthem,” which was made famous by Jason Aldean, and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must Be Country Wide.”
Ford has performed multiple times in Dubuque, most recently in June 2018 at Q Casino & Hotel.