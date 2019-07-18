UPDATE
The Clayton County Sheriff's Department today released more information about a fatal logging accident this week.
A press release issued at about noon today states that authorities responded to 39185 Errthum Road at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
An ensuing investigation determined that Kendrick Forest Products' employees were logging and that Joel Ernst, 49, of Edgewood, was pulling cut trees with a log skidder when one of them struck a standing tree. That tree fell and struck Jason Steger, 38, of Greeley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release notes that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified because the accident was work-related. OSHA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Telegraph Herald.
ORIGINAL
GREELEY, Iowa -- A Greeley man died in a logging accident Tuesday, his employer has confirmed.
Jason "Jay" J. Steger, 38, was an employee at Kendrick Forest Products, according to company officials. He had worked for the company since 1997.
Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi told the Telegraph Herald today that he did not have all the details of the incident, but he stated that sheriff's department deputies responded to the incident near Errthum and Hogan roads southeast of Millville at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Morgan Kendrick, of Kendrick Forest Products, said today that Steger was working on a supplier's property when the accident occurred in a forested area.
A dead hickory tree fell on Steger, who was not working on the tree, Kendrick said. She said Steger died on impact.
"What happened had nothing to do with him and his job," Kendrick said. "He was in the wrong place at the wrong time when it decided to fall."
Steger lived in Greeley but was originally from Edgewood. Kendrick said he was a part of the company family and would be missed greatly. She described him as a determined, helpful and fun-loving employee.