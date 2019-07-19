HANOVER, Ill. -- A local economic development agency has a new leader.
NW Illinois Economic Development today announced that Emily Legel has been hired as executive director. She fills a vacancy created with the recent departure of Lisa McCarthy.
Legel earned her Bachelor of Science in economics and policy and her master's degree in city, urban, community and regional planning from University of Iowa, according to a press release. Her past work experience includes working as a graduate teaching assistant in macroeconomics at University of Iowa and serving as an intern with Iowa City Area Development Group.
"Legel is eager to work on attracting new and outside businesses to NWILED’s service area," the release states. "She is also excited to create new programming that will give area businesses the support that they need to thrive as well as to back the continuation of existing programs."
The agency provides economic development services in Carroll, Jo Daviess and Whiteside counties.