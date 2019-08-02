Student seat belts soon will be required on all new school buses in Iowa, but it will be years before entire local fleets offer the safety feature.
The Iowa Board of Education on Thursday adopted a rule requiring all new buses purchased by Iowa public and state-accredited nonpublic schools to have lap-shoulder belts installed for students.
If it passes legislative review, the new rule will be in place for buses manufactured after Oct. 2, making Iowa the ninth state in the country with such a requirement.
New buses also will need to be equipped with one additional stop arm, handrails, exterior boarding lights and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver.
School buses already in operation would be exempt from the new safety requirements.
The Iowa Department of Education estimates that it will cost about $8,000 extra per vehicle to include seat belts in new buses.
Max Christensen, the department’s school transportation director, said the rule was recommended to the state board as a way of increasing safety for students, particularly in the case of side-impact crashes.
Buses are currently designed with padding in the seats to help protect riders in front- and rear-end crashes, but side collisions are another matter.
“It doesn’t work well at all for rollover or side impacts,” Christensen said. “That’s where lap-shoulder belts come in.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that, from 2007 to 2016, there were 91 crashes nationwide in which an occupant of a school transportation vehicle was killed. In 23 of those crashes, the school vehicle was hit on one of its sides.
Bob Hingtgen, the director of maintenance and transportation for Western Dubuque Community School District, said Thursday that he felt that requiring new buses to have seat belts was a good decision.
“Seat belts do a much better job of protecting students,” he said. “It’s going to be a good addition for the vehicles.”
Several local school officials said the move was anticipated.
Prior to the just-announced change, the Dubuque Community School District this year purchased eight new buses — all of them equipped with seat belts at an added extra cost of $6,000 per vehicle. The district has 80 school buses in its fleet.
“It’s something that we anticipated would happen,” said the district’s transportation manager, Ernie Bolibaugh. “They’ve been talking about it for several years.”
Bolibaugh anticipates all older models will be replaced in nine years.
However, the added cost of including the seat belts does not come with additional funding from the state.
“If you have X amount of funds, then you are going to need to take $9,000 and divert it from something else,” said Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue Community School District. “Some of those things may need to be held off on then.”
Bellevue has a fleet of 15 buses. Meyer said, traditionally, one bus is replaced every one or two years.
However, he stressed that he felt the added investment was necessary.
“Safety is a top priority,” Meyer said. “We want to make sure safety is ensured.”
School districts also will face the challenge of determining which routes to use the seat-belt-equipped vehicles until their entire fleets are turned over.
“It’s hard to say which one should get seat belts first,” Hingtgen said. “We might have a new variable on which routes maybe have more younger students or something like that. It’s hard to tell at this point.”
Bolibaugh said the new buses won’t be treated any differently than existing ones.
“We’re not treating them any differently than any other bus,” he said. “There’s not a real area I could point at and say this is the more dangerous route.”
Christensen said the rule only was applied to new buses in order to reduce the financial burden on school districts and also to avoid retrofitting older buses that were never designed to have seat belts.
He stressed that school buses without seat belts still are considered safe.
“It’s just a matter of fact that vehicles get newer and safer,” Christensen said. “Kids will continue to be safe, no matter what school bus they are on.”