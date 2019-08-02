158th annual Jo Daviess County Fair
Today through Sunday, Jo Daviess County Fairgrounds, 900 High St., Warren, Ill.
Gates open at 9 a.m. today, 7 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Celebrate at the oldest fair in Illinois. There will be livestock shows, exhibits, tractor pulls, a rodeo, a demolition derby, live entertainment, food, carnival rides and more. For more information, visit JoDaviessCountyFair.org.
Rock & Roll Rewind Music Showcase
Today and Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
6 p.m. to midnight both evenings. Rock & Roll Rewind began as a celebration of Dubuque rock bands of the 1960s and early 1970s. This two-day musical event has grown to now include bands from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and the ‘90s. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit Camp Albrecht Acres.
Back to School Bash
Saturday, Comiskey Park, East 24th Street
Noon to 4 p.m. Stop by for fun, food, festivities and great connections. Join sponsors and organizers The Black Men’s Coalition, St. Mark Youth Enrichment and Kendall Hunt at the event.
India Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave.
Noon to 2 p.m. This fun-filled afternoon will include authentic Indian food, music, dance, Mehndi (henna tattoos), games, prizes and an educational presentation. India Independence Day, celebrated every Aug. 15, commemorates the nation’s independence from Britain. There is no cost to attend.
Art on the River
Saturday, Mississippi Riverwalk & Grand River Center, Bell Street
5 to 7:30 p.m. Ten new sculptures have been selected for the City of Dubuque’s 14th annual public art exhibit. The theme, “The Mississippi Magnified,” focuses on artists and artwork that draw inspiration from the people, culture, beauty and magnitude of the Mississippi River. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
Sixth annual Lighted Boat Parade
Saturday, Port of Dubuque Marina, East Third St.
6 p.m. to midnight. Locally catered food and a showcase of decorated boats. The parade typically features 25 or more boats. The party begins with live music on the Mississippi River Museum Plaza. The parade begins at 9 p.m. For more information, visit PortofDubuqueMarina.com.