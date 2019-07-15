Police said a man was arrested Sunday after he slammed a woman into a wall in a Dubuque hotel room, causing her to fall and break three bones in her foot. 

James C. Donehoo, 45, of Griffin, Ga., was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center, 3100 Dodge St., on a charge of public intoxication. He later also was charged with assault causing serious injury and domestic assault with injury.

Court documents released today state that police responded to a room at the hotel at 12:55 a.m. Sunday and arrested Donehoo for public intoxication.

Police responded again to the hotel room at about 8:50 a.m., at which time Margaret A. Cochran, 44, of Griffin, Ga., was being taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for a foot injury.

Cochran told police that, prior to Donehoo's arrest, he had slammed her into a bathroom wall in their hotel room. As she fell to the ground, her foot kicked a granite corner. 

A doctor told police that three bones in the woman's foot were broken. Police also reported seeing a wound on her head from being slammed into the wall. 

