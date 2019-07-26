A Pop-Up Food Market food giveaway will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, on the corner of East 16th and Jackson streets at Steeple Square Community Event Center in Dubuque.
Food is available while supplies last, according to an online announcement. Families who wish to receive food at no cost should arrive early to complete paperwork.
The event is hosted by Dubuque Food Pantry, St. Stephen’s Food Bank and Steeple Square. Participants should bring a wagon or cart to take food home.
People interested in volunteering at the event should call Dubuque Food Pantry at 563-583-4440.