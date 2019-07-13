MANCHESTER, Iowa — Summer for many means county fair season.
Images that might be evoked include the nightly grandstand entertainment, the deep-fried food offerings and the carnival rides.
However, at their core, county fairs feature the work of area youth who have spent hours completing projects to show before judges.
The projects are as diverse and unique as the kids presenting them, the majority of whom are members of their local 4-H and FFA clubs.
Jayden Hillers, 10, of Manchester, who is a part of the Coffins Grove Guys and Gals 4-H club, has been participating in multiple project categories for two years.
This year at the Delaware County Fair, which began Monday and will continue through Sunday, she showed livestock — four pigs and one cow — and made a wall hanging featuring a pig made out of buttons of different sizes and colors. She received multiple awards for her efforts.
The projects aren’t for the faint of heart, Jayden said. Training livestock takes time and effort.
“I started training mine and everything about two months ago,” she said. “I would do one at a time and then switch.”
Despite the work, participating in the fair is an enjoyable annual experience, Jayden said.
“Having fun is the most important thing about it,” she said. “You get to meet new people and congratulate one another (in competition).”
According to 4-H Online, the group’s enrollment website, there are more than 4.2 million national members. That number is lower than in years past. But Jade Hargrafen, program director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said Delaware County’s numbers continue to grow.
“Last year, we were ranked sixth in the state for 4-H enrollment,” she said. “I’m thinking that will be higher this year because we have had 4-H members joining in, but we don’t know those (final) numbers until September.”
There is a common misconception that involvement with 4-H and FFA requires an agrarian background and that projects are limited to more traditional activities, Hargrafen said. In reality, participants can showcase virtually any specialty of their interest.
“It’s just kind of getting kids to think outside the box of what more can you do in those project areas that really showcase (their interest) as an exhibit,” she said.
Delaware County Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer added that organizers make an effort to ensure the fairground’s facilities are equipped to showcase the youth’s hard work.
“You don’t have to do animals to be a part of 4-H or FFA. There are so many other things that kids can take an active interest in,” she said. “I think it’s important that we do have some focus on that to get kids involved even outside of the animal projects.”
Domeyer said involvement in fair competition has benefits that extend long after the summer ends.
“Another thing that people forget is 4-H really isn’t about just the exhibit. It’s about the process to get to the exhibit,” Domeyer said. “No matter what you’re interested in, that project process is tried and true and makes people successful.”