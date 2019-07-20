A Dubuque man linked to a string of felony offenses, including five vehicle thefts, was sentenced this week to 19 years in prison.
The sentence came after Jacob L. Marcov, 27, of 1658 Iowa St., pleaded guilty to five counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, three probation violations, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count each of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, eluding and interference with official acts.
As part of a plea deal, a range of other charges was dismissed.
Prosecutors had recommended a 21-year sentence. Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter issued the sentence.
All the charges were related to a series of crimes in January. Authorities said Marcov and accomplices stole five vehicles from Jan. 14 to 25, and some of those vehicles were used when other crimes were committed.
Marcov was arrested Jan. 27 after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
According to court documents, Marcov used a vehicle stolen in Dubuque on Jan. 24 during incidents at Westside Car Wash in Farley, Iowa, and Cascade (Iowa) Auto Wash. The businesses reported on Jan. 25 that their coin-operated machines were damaged overnight and money was taken from them.
Court documents state officers who recovered that vehicle found a red gas can in the back that belonged to Horsfield Construction, which reported on Jan. 19 that someone drove through two sets of gates at its Epworth construction site, causing $1,500 worth of damage.
Deputies noted there was yellow paint transfer on the gates, documents said. Marcov was connected to stealing a truck with a yellow snowplow blade between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 in Dubuque.
Authorities also said Marcov was involved in the theft of fuel transfer pumps worth $1,500 from a farm east of Worthington sometime before Jan. 12.